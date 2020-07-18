Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant

It's ... The Illegal Rendition by Security Forces Edition!

Angry Bear Blog contemplates a Biden victory & a Democratic Senate. Many possibilities.

These people live among you, from Joe. My. God.: "The Clintons Have Been Executed And Trump Will Show It On A WH Pay-Per-View Channel".

We know, of course, Hillary was hung by the neck on the 28th of March. I know Bill Clinton got a firing squad. A bullet in the back. He wouldn’t even face the firing squad, he’s too much of a coward, so he turned to face the wall and they shot him in the back.

Of course.

Having a tough time: mrswhatsit9 at hecatedemeter.

Also grim: The Bastard is touched by the Plague.

Editorial Cartoons Bonus from Hackwhackers.

Thrown together in a hurry (because Cloudfare was down, & w/ it half the iNternet) by Web of Evil (& Ennui)'s M. Bouffant.

