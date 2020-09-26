Amy Coney Barrett Claimed To Care About Maintaining The 'Balance Of Power' On The Court Back In 2016

We all know there's no penalty for Republicans being huge flaming hypocrites and talking out of both sides of their mouth when it comes to packing the courts with right-wing judges, but maybe one of the Democrats can ask Trump's likely SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett about this during the upcoming hearings.

Here's Barrett back in 2016 following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia being asked to weigh in on the Republicans blocking President's Obama's replacement by CBS News' Elaine Quijano:

We're talking about Justice Scalia, you know, the staunchest conservative on the court, and we're talking about him being replaced by someone who could dramatically flip the balance of power on the court. It's not a lateral move.

BARRETT: Kennedy is a moderate Republican, and he replaced a moderate Republican, Powell. And finally, the reality is we live in a different time. […] Confirmation hearings have gotten far more contentious, and so I just don't think we live in the same kind of times. I think in sum, the president has the power to nominate and the Senate has the power to act or not and I don't think either one of them can claim that there's a rule governing one way or the other.

Here's some of the response to her blatant hypocrisy on Twitter"

So this change of philosophy since 2016 should give you some insight into her mindset. Not thinking her religious beliefs will get in the way unless she chooses to allow this. Because her prior comments flipped so easily, honesty and integrity don’t appear to be her strong suit. — Reno4 (@Reno40000) September 26, 2020

Looks like they're all reading from the same hypocrisy playbook. pic.twitter.com/dzDtmeKyFU — Mark Hernandez (@MSprk1375) September 24, 2020

Every single @SenateDems should question Barrett on her contributor opinion from 2016 when McConnell blocked Garland. Why is she accepting a nomination that creates a dramatic flip in balance of power in an election year if she believes it's completely inappropriate to do so? — 🦋🐘🐋Fionna 🐋🐘🦋 (@FionnaGlenanne) September 26, 2020

So is anyone surprised she's a hypocrite? If so, here's some news for you, some guidance and a rule of thumb you can apply from here on: pic.twitter.com/D1WjXG8LzH — Eloriel (@Eloriel) September 25, 2020

First question at her possible confirmation hearing should include this quote. — Shelley (@berriesandblood) September 26, 2020