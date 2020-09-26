Politics
Amy Coney Barrett Claimed To Care About Maintaining The 'Balance Of Power' On The Court Back In 2016

We all know there's no penalty for Republicans being huge flaming hypocrites and talking out of both sides of their mouth when it comes to packing the courts with right-wing judges, but maybe one of the Democrats can ask Trump's likely SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett about this during the upcoming hearings.
Here's Barrett back in 2016 following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia being asked to weigh in on the Republicans blocking President's Obama's replacement by CBS News' Elaine Quijano:

BARRETT: Kennedy is a moderate Republican, and he replaced a moderate Republican, Powell. We're talking about Justice Scalia, you know, the staunchest conservative on the court, and we're talking about him being replaced by someone who could dramatically flip the balance of power on the court. It's not a lateral move.

And finally, the reality is we live in a different time. […] Confirmation hearings have gotten far more contentious, and so I just don't think we live in the same kind of times. I think in sum, the president has the power to nominate and the Senate has the power to act or not and I don't think either one of them can claim that there's a rule governing one way or the other.

