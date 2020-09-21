Bill Barr Dubbs NYC, Portland, And Seattle 'Anarchist Jurisdictions'

"Attorney General" Bill Barr has seen fit to make official Donald Trump's threat from early September to designate the cities of New York, Seattle, and Portland "anarchist jurisdictions." This means that the administration can withhold federal funding from those cities.

According to NBC News 4, "In justifying its decision, the DOJ cited New York City's rising gun violence, cuts to the NYPD's budget, and moves by various district attorneys not to prosecute charges related to protests earlier this summer." In other words, New York City and State permitted its citizens to peacefully protest centuries-long, unhinged and unchecked police brutality against Black people.

For this, and similar "unpatriotic" (/sarcasm) behavior in Portland and Seattle, the three cities may have their federal funding choked off.

DOJ is threatening 3 American cities, all, coincidentally, led by Democrats, with shutting off unspecified federal funding. Barr is treating peaceful protestors like criminals and demonizing entire cities instead of focusing on the conduct of a very few. https://t.co/cVH6bA69Ou — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 21, 2020

A crime statistician pointed out on Twitter what the murder rate is projected to be in these three cities for 2020...spoiler alert: pretty low, comparatively speaking.

Here is the current pace of what the murder rate might be in 2020 for 50 cities with available data through at least July.



The three in orange were declared "anarchist jurisdictions" today. pic.twitter.com/SLCWtwXURH — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) September 21, 2020

Actual lawyers are having trouble figuring out this designation.

I don't know what "anarchist jurisdiction" means. Then again, I went to law school. Not despot school. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 21, 2020

Thankfully, the anarchists still have guidance on parking rules.

REMINDER: In this anarchist jurisdiction, alternate-side parking rules are in effect. — David Gura (@davidgura) September 21, 2020

Covfefe was also still available:

This morning in my Anarchist jurisdiction, I enjoyed a skim milk cappuccino in the bike lane and then I bought a few Bouquets of overpriced flowers. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) September 21, 2020

Seriously, though, this is nothing of which to make light. Is sick, dark, ironic humor all we have left in these spiraling into the depths of hell times? Apparently.

Bill Barr Defunds the NYPD https://t.co/qcUZGL8CKZ — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 21, 2020

We all know who is truly behaving without regard to the law:

Trump's DOJ claiming out here claiming NYC is an "Anarchist Jurisdiction." Because it "Refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities." The only anarchy I've seen is the lawless NYPD. Attacking & terrorizing lawful protestors. https://t.co/Ur4eYqrYBw. — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) September 21, 2020

In response to the real-time fascism, though, the actually legitimately-elected leaders of these cities have threatened the administration with legal action to defend their cities against Trump's unconstitutional targeting.

“Our cities, and the millions of Americans who we represent, are not President Trump’s political pawns. We are confronting unprecedented challenges—fighting back a pandemic and economic devastation without another stimulus," the statement said. "Now, instead of leadership from the White House, we are faced with new attacks that are unlawful, unconstitutional and will be undoubtedly defeated in court. President Trump needs to wake up to the reality facing our cities—and our entire country—and realize he is not above the law.”

Here at C&L, we wonder, how would Trump react to a federal tax strike from these cities in return?