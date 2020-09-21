Politics
Bill Barr Dubbs NYC, Portland, And Seattle 'Anarchist Jurisdictions'

Trump's Chief Thug, the Attorney General, made official the threat from early September to designate the three cities "anarchist jurisdictions" as a means of choking off federal funding.
By Aliza Worthington
Image from: Wikimedia Commons

"Attorney General" Bill Barr has seen fit to make official Donald Trump's threat from early September to designate the cities of New York, Seattle, and Portland "anarchist jurisdictions." This means that the administration can withhold federal funding from those cities.

According to NBC News 4, "In justifying its decision, the DOJ cited New York City's rising gun violence, cuts to the NYPD's budget, and moves by various district attorneys not to prosecute charges related to protests earlier this summer." In other words, New York City and State permitted its citizens to peacefully protest centuries-long, unhinged and unchecked police brutality against Black people.

For this, and similar "unpatriotic" (/sarcasm) behavior in Portland and Seattle, the three cities may have their federal funding choked off.

A crime statistician pointed out on Twitter what the murder rate is projected to be in these three cities for 2020...spoiler alert: pretty low, comparatively speaking.

Actual lawyers are having trouble figuring out this designation.

Thankfully, the anarchists still have guidance on parking rules.

Covfefe was also still available:

Seriously, though, this is nothing of which to make light. Is sick, dark, ironic humor all we have left in these spiraling into the depths of hell times? Apparently.

We all know who is truly behaving without regard to the law:

In response to the real-time fascism, though, the actually legitimately-elected leaders of these cities have threatened the administration with legal action to defend their cities against Trump's unconstitutional targeting.

“Our cities, and the millions of Americans who we represent, are not President Trump’s political pawns. We are confronting unprecedented challenges—fighting back a pandemic and economic devastation without another stimulus," the statement said. "Now, instead of leadership from the White House, we are faced with new attacks that are unlawful, unconstitutional and will be undoubtedly defeated in court. President Trump needs to wake up to the reality facing our cities—and our entire country—and realize he is not above the law.”

Here at C&L, we wonder, how would Trump react to a federal tax strike from these cities in return?

