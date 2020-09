Greetings C&L readers! Here's some links to end your long weekend, unlike Trump, they pass the smell test!

Progress Pond: Jerry Falwell Jr. Sends Pictures Of His Half-Naked Wife To His Buddies: Report

Strangely Blogged: Being Cringingly Racist To Trigger The Libs and Other BS

Big Bad Bald Bastard: MAGA Moron Maritime Mishaps

First Draft: Threatening...the CRAFTERS?

Round up by Frances Langum of this site and The Professional Left Podcast. Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.