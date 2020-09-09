Misc
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By Frances Langum

[Above: Jerry Lewis dances with Anna Maria Alberghetti (accompanied by the Count Basie Orchestra) in Cinderfella, 1960.]

Balloon Juice: Quite literally, if we can flip the Texas statehouse before it redistricts, we can break the Republican grip on the US government.

Down with Tyranny: Rich Members Of Congress Make Economic Policy That Assists Their Own Class-- At The Expense Of Normal People

Friendly Atheist: A Hate-Pastor Finds His Way Around His YouTube Ban

Joe. My. God.: Look who's baaaaack.

Round up by Frances Langum of C&L and The Professional Left Podcast. Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.