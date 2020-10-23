Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain

Can you believe it?! Somehow we made it to Friday, Crooks and Liars! As I write this the last 2020 debate has not happened yet, and I cannot imagine that there are many voters who have not made up their minds. I wonder if any of Prznint Stupid's Red Hats are gonna break-up with him following the debate?

PressRun urges our failed political press to tell the truth about Rush Limbaugh.

Digby's Hullabaloo reminds us that our social media is failing us, too.

Lawyers, Guns & Money raise a chilling, overlooked aspect to Amy Coney Barrett's narrative.

BosGuy goes to Fenway. It's not about sports.

Bonus Track: Open Culture shows us a surprising Freddy Mercury street performance in Spain.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

