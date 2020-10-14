'Totally Under Control' : Film Shows Trump's Failure To Respond To COVID-19

Totally Under Control documentary exposes how the American government failed in its response to the COVID-19 crisis. The film shows a system-wide collapse caused by a profound dereliction of Presidential leadership by Donald Trump.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, directing with Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger, outlines the devastating implications of Trump's inability to lead and his complete lack of interest in keeping Americans safe.

The film covers the early days of Trump's response to the virus. On January 20th, 2020, the US and South Korea both discovered their first cases of COVID-19. However, nine months later, Coronavirus has claimed over 200,000 Americans' lives and caused staggering economic damage in the United States. Meanwhile, there were no significant lockdowns in South Korea, and out of 51 million citizens, only 344 people have died.

Totally Under Control shows why Americans are enraged by a lack of clear leadership, endemic political corruption and left to wonder how did the wealthiest and most powerful country in the world manage to fail so thoroughly in its response to a global pandemic.

Molly Jong-Fast interviewed the film's director Alex Gibney on The New Abnormal podcast. The interview about making Totally Out of Control will leave you gobsmacked.

Gibney is the director of many acclaimed documentaries including Agents of Chaos the documentary about Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, HBO’s The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief and Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room.

You can watch Totally Out of Control on Demand starting October 13 and on Hulu October 20.