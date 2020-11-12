Politics
Jim Clyburn Warns Of Frightening Parallels With Hitler's Rise To Power

"I've been telling people for a long time now, I'm beginning to see what happened in Germany back in the 1930s," Clyburn said.
The usual wingnut publications are clutching pearls over Rep. Jim Clyburn speaking the truth about the parallels between Trump's actions since the election and Hitler's rise to power in Nazi Germany. Via the Hill:

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) said Tuesday that he sees parallels between the conduct of Republicans following President Trump's electoral defeat last week and Germany in the 1930s when the Nazi Party came to power.

In an interview with CNN, the high-ranking House Democrat said that the U.S. was "teetering" on the edge of fascism, warning that the president's attempts to overturn the results of last Tuesday's election raised the possibility that Trump could become a "dictator."

"I've been telling people for a long time now, I'm beginning to see what happened in Germany back in the 1930s," Clyburn told host Chris Cuomo.

"I never thought that could happen in this country. How do you elect a person president, then all of a sudden give him the authority to be dictator? That's what we're teetering on here," he continued.

Can't argue with that. Frightened and intimidated Republican senators are too afraid to speak out in even the mildest way -- not just because they don't want to lose their jobs, but because of the very real possibility some of Trump's deranged base may try to kill them. That's not an irrational fear.

If only they'd spoke out earlier, before things got to this point.

