It's GO TIME. Watch the final pre-Election Day drive-in rally after a day of barnstorming Pennsylvania. Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff are live in Philadelphia with John Legend and Joe and Jill Biden will be in Pittsburgh with Lady Gaga.

If you haven't already voted, make a plan to vote tomorrow and DO IT. If you have voted, get others to the polls tomorrow.

UPDATE: Here are Kamala's full remarks as prepared for delivery.