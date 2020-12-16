Fox News' Harris Faulkner Plays The 'Some People Say' Game To Smear Biden

Fox News is all in a tizzy because Joe Biden's Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon called GOP lawmakers “a bunch of f---ers” and said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is “terrible.”

Her honesty is anathema to what Fox News puts out every day.

On Fox News' Outnumbered Overdrive, the only moment that was turbocharged was Harris Faulkner's craven attempt to smear President-Elect Joe Biden's mental acuity.

This is a theme put forth by the despicable Rudy Giuliani, but Harris Faulkner always tries to separate herself from the hard-core Republicans except when she doesn't. Which is much of the time and was definitely today.

After feigning outrage over somebody "cussing," Faulkner then went to the dark side, bringing up Biden mispronouncing Jon Ossoff's name at Tuesday's Georgia rally.

After playing a clip of Biden's "gaffe" Woodhouse called her out saying, "What are we doing, we're making fun of somebody that is a lifelong stutterer?"

Harris, as she's wont to do whenever something horrible is said or ignored on Fox or when she's called out on her obvious nonsense, plays her "heart card."

Faulkner said she has family members who struggle with a stutter, "but that's not what this is about." Instead going right to the heart of Trump sycophants' most despicable attacks on Biden.

"There are questions about whether or not [Biden] is present in those moments," Harris snarked.

Former DNC Communications Director Brad Woodhouse was floored.

He started laughing at her and said, "You cannot be serious? You can't be serious. You're trying to talk about his mental acuity?"

"I didn't say that," she insisted.

"Then what were you saying?" Good question, Brad.

Did Joe somehow transport himself from the stage of into a multiverse? Earth148?

Harris played the classic ruse Republicans use to smear a person with the "some people say" routine.

“I’m referring to the people who have said it,” she said smugly.

“Those people are up to no good,” Woodhouse shot back. “He was present enough to defeat Donald Trump in every single debate and defeat him in the polls so I think he’s present enough to be president of the United States."

Bravo, Brad Woodhouse. Harris Faulkner tries to pass herself off as a serious journalist who is always fair, but she's no better than Jeanine Pirro. She's just snarkier and sneakier about it.