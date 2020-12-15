The "Biden Wins Again, Buh-Bye Bill Barr" Edition.
"Democracy Health Check" from Strangely Blogged. W/ updates, 'cause things aren't improving.
Darwinfish2 examines delusional Republicans.
Grim Reality: Eric Kramer of Angry Bear has the plague.
Jesus Fans in Disarray: The "Jericho March" disturbs some Christians. Right Wing Watch.
Bonus Christian Nationalism track from Slacktivist.
