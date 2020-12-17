The Russian Cyber Attack Edition.

The Editorial Board calls for Biden to call Trump out.

Buttermilk Sky has a look at what's happening now.

Another futile & spurious Trump lawsuit, in Democratic New Mexico, where Biden won by 100,000 votes. The Rude Pundit analyzes.

Comparing & contrasting John Mitchell & Bill Barr: First Draft applies Watergate nostalgia to current events.

Bonus Revolution Track, from Homeless on the High Desert: Wage-slaves at an iPhone manufacturing plant in India are mad as hell & they're nagonna take it, after not being paid what they were promised. “A majority of the nearly 2,000 employees who were exiting the facility after completing their night-shift went on a rampage destroying the company’s furniture and assembly units and set fire to vehicles.” Up to $7 million in damages. You're next, Apple.

