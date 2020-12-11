The Psy of Life: Info on the rival covid-19 relief bills now being debated in Washington, and how to take action.

Angry Bear: As the pandemic overwhelms the hospitals, libertarians obfuscate.

Shower Cap: Trump is almost over -- Republican lunacy is just getting started.

Mock Paper Scissors: At least 14 hate groups got covid-19 relief funds.

Bonus link: new illustrations for "The Night before Christmas".

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send the link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!