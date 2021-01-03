Mike’s Blog Round Up

Thank you Crooks and Liars, it's been an honor to dance in a new year with you and our 28 or so bloggers this week. I hope to be with you again soon!

We've got a lot on our plate this month, let's get to the links.

Show Me Progress is making a cottage industry out of Sen. Josh Hawley and his stunts. I don't think that there is a better archive of Hawley's ambition.

Juanita Jean has found a Republican who makes sense. No, really.

Dave Dubya's Freedom Rants asks and answers the burning question of "What is Conservativism?"

Just an Earth-Bound Misfit, I reports on the state of Covidiots. Stay home, people!

Bonus Track: Open Culture tells us which works of art are entering the public domain in 2021, and there's some big names: The Great Gatsby, Buster Keaton, Duke Ellington, and more. 2021 is already looking good.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).