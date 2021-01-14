Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Navarro Says Impeachment 'Did Violence' To Trump

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro revealed on Thursday that he's "never been more pissed off" after the U.S. House of Representatives made President Donald Trump the first president in history to be impeached twice.
By David

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro revealed on Thursday that he's "never been more pissed off" after the U.S. House of Representatives made President Donald Trump the first president in history to be impeached twice.

During an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Navarro addressed Trump's second impeachment, which came after the president incited a violent insurrection on Capitol Hill.

"What happened yesterday was a travesty," Navarro opined. "The Democratic Party did violence to this country by attacking a president who I believe was legally elected on Nov. 3. If the election was held today, he'd be elected again. And if he runs in 2024, he will be elected then."

"I've never been more pissed off in my life," he continued. "And I think there's 74 million Americans who voted for President Trump, who feel exactly the same way. So I would say to these people on Capitol Hill, knock it off. Stop this. Let the man leave peacefully with his dignity."

"And this is just wrong, what they're doing," the trade adviser added.

Later in the interview, Navarro returned to the subject of impeachment.

"The people of this country -- the Trump people -- are not going to stand for this," he said. "And if Pelosi and Schiff and Swalwell -- my God! Eric Swalwell should never darken the doorway of Capitol Hill. I mean, he slept his way up the coast in California with a Chinese spy and as she was sleeping with him, she was sleeping with mayors from north to south. I mean, these people disgust me."

"Stop messing around with the greatest president in history!" Navarro exclaimed.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team