Ainsley: 'Dems Will Rule Forever' With Talking Filibuster

The Fox and Friends lady has a Red Scare Fit (tm) over resuming the long-standing talking filibuster. Really.
Yesterday President Joe Biden said that he supported reforming the Senate so that old men have to stand up and talk for hours, like they did for decades, instead of just lifting their pinky finger, in order to filibuster a bill.

Seriously, the talking filibuster was good enough for Strom Thurmond to hold up voting rights for Black people, so what's Ainsley Earhardt on about?

Ainsley is having a fit, that's what.

"If they end the filibuster, Democrats will rule our country forever. We will become a socialist country," said the Fox and Friends hostess.

Just a reminder. This is about Joe Biden saying it's okay to restore the talking filibuster. Not end the filibuster forever, not make cats and dogs live together, mass hysteria. The talking filibuster.

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington. The Year of Our Lord Nineteen Thirty Nine was when that movie was made.

Republican old white men know they are too old to stand up for 24 hours. Strom Thurmond was only fifty-five when he filibustered for 24 hours over voting rights for Black people. (And let's be clear, that's what Ainsley and Mitch McConnell are freaking out over. Black people voting. Same as it ever was.)

Maybe if they're too old to hold a talking filibuster to stop Black people from having ballot access, THEY SHOULD RETIRE FROM THE SENATE, and let another racist, or maybe even a non-racist, take their job.

Their world may come to an end with a restoration of a practice that served the nation, and the US Senate, for decades. Good.

