President Biden Applauds MLB For Standing Against Georgia's Voter Law

President Biden gave an excellent interview to ESPN's Sage Steele on the effects of COVID on professional sports, vaccinations and how athletes are handling Georgia's outrageous new voting restrictions targeted against minorities.

Biden blasted the Texas Rangers for opening up their stadium to full capacity next week for opening day.

"That's a decision they made. I think it's a mistake," Pres. Biden said. "They should listen to Dr. Fauci and the scientists and the experts. It's not responsible."

Steele then discussed the biased and racist new voting rights bill that Georgia passed that is as restrictive as possible outside of a Stalinesque state.

"What do you think about the possibility that baseball moves the All-Star game out of Atlanta because of this political issue?" Steele asked.

"I think today's professional athletes are acting incredibly responsible," Biden replied. "I would strongly support them doing that. This is Jim Crow on steroids with what they're doing in Georgia."

I wonder if Fox News' resident scumbag, Dr. Siegel would diagnose Biden from this interview like he's done so many times while acting as a foil for Hannity and Tucker Carlson.