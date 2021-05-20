The Progressive Pulse: Why did the board of the University of North Carolina avoid debating tenure for Professor Nikole Hannah-Jones? I can think of 1619 reasons.

Eschaton: More Labour pains in the UK.

Alicublog: To Viktor Orban, from Rod with love.

Politicus USA: Capitol police officers denounce McConnell and McCarthy’s opposition to creating a January 6 Commission.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"An investigation must not interfere with the ongoing efforts to prevent the next attack, because without a doubt a very real threat of another perhaps more devastating attack still exists.” (Vice President Dick Cheney, opposing the creation of the 9/11 Commission, May 18, 2002)

