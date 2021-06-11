It's Friday!!! (Does that have any meaning in the post-work plague era?)

Laughing at you: Upyernoz deflates another idiotic article of conservative belief.

Outside the Beltway, James Joyner examines all the facts about clearing Lafayette Square Park for Trump's photo op. Conclusion: Don't believe the headline hype!

Roy Edroso vs. Megan McArdle on taxing the obscenely wealthy Space Race billionaires. Go on, guess the winner.

Scottie sums up current events.

And Humanizing the Vacuum on teaching & that "Critical Race Theory" you've been hearing about.

