First Draft: A modest proposal—American schools should teach critical thinking.

Juanita Jean’s: Texas politics will drive you to drink.

Bleeding Heartland: Iowa Democrats, let’s get to work.

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities: The pictures tell the story. Increasing the budget of the IRS is far and away the best and easiest way to reduce federal deficits.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I have not figured out either philosophically or psychologically why nobody seems to care whether we collect the revenue or not.” (IRS Commissioner John Koskinen, April 13, 2014)

