Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
By Jon Perr
Mike's Blog Round Up

First Draft: A modest proposal—American schools should teach critical thinking.

Juanita Jean’s: Texas politics will drive you to drink.

Bleeding Heartland: Iowa Democrats, let’s get to work.

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities: The pictures tell the story. Increasing the budget of the IRS is far and away the best and easiest way to reduce federal deficits.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"I have not figured out either philosophically or psychologically why nobody seems to care whether we collect the revenue or not.” (IRS Commissioner John Koskinen, April 13, 2014)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

