George W. Bush, you had eight yrs. to get it right. Please shut your festering gob. "Breaks your heart" my ass.

Is this sheepherder referring to people who won't get vaccinated?

Trumpist Pastor Kent Christmas Declares ‘God Is Going to Begin to Kill Wicked Men and Women,’ Claims Trump Won ‘By About 80 Million Votes’

Right Wing Watch.

Earth-Bound Misfit is not in the least impressed w/ rich weasels shooting themselves into space.

Nothing new under the sun:

The GOP's opposition to preventative measures, like mask-wearing and vaccines, didn't begin with COVID. Ten years ago, they weaponized another vaccine in a bid for the Republican presidential nomination, and recast themselves as the Death Cult Party.

Megan Carpentier at Dame.

Ten Bears takes on bullcrap about Antifa starting wildfires promulgated by some sheriff. Apparently "constitutional sheriff" means "will lie about anything".

Polling bonus:

Two-thirds of Southern Republicans want to secede
And that number is rising

Christopher Ingraham at The Y Axis.

Another M. Bouffant effort. Tipline: mbru@crooksandliars.com.

