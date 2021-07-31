More Miller Fear-Mongering: Dreamers Deprive Americans Of English!

Responding to a New York Times opinion piece, the former white supremacist speechwriter for Donald Trump claims the left wants to destroy the entire idea of citizenship, and rob the U.S. of its "English language."

Stephen Miller joined deranged Tammy Bruce (trying to outdo Pete Hegseth) to claim that the Democratic party wants to "to erode, and ultimately erase the very idea of American citizenship."

Bruce claimed if Dreamers are granted citizenship there would be "no America" any longer.

Miller attacked Susan Rice for wanting to grant citizenship to Dreamers, who have lived in America their entire lives, even having served in the U.S. military.

How are they "engaged in an attack on the English language," as he claims?

Miller, who wrote the most xenophobic speeches in American history, warns that people of this country are being "deprived of their language."

Huh? How exactly has the English language suffered in America? Who knows? These Dreamers were brought up speaking English.

Hyperbolic and unrealistic rhetoric is all the right-wing has to run on.

Stephen Miller is the architect who has helped turn much of the MAGA cult into out and proud racists.

He can rot in hell.