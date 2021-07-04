2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your talk show TV guide, plus some amazing doggie parents.
By Aliza Worthington
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

Now, these dog owners take care of their baby dog who is terrified of the July 4th fireworks.

**************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:

  • CBS “Face the Nation”: Jeff Zients … Surfside, Fla., Mayor Charles Burkett … Oregon Gov. Kate Brown … Utah Gov. Spencer Cox … Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.) … Scott Gottlieb.
  • CNN “State of the Union”: Jeff Zients … House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) … Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson … Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.).
  • ABC “This Week”: Jeff Zients … West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice … Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller … Gayle Tzemach. Panel: Averi Harper, LZ Granderson, Mary Jordan and Molly Ball.
  • FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Mike Emanuel: Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) … Tom Frieden. Panel: Charles Hurt, Catherine Lucey and Juan Williams. Power Player: James Patterson.
  • NBC “Meet the Press,” with a special “Covid: Comeback and Challenge” report: Anthony Fauci … Seth Berkley … soundbites from Michael Hinojosa, Audrey Fix Schaefer and Brian Niccol. Panel: Audie Cornish, Adam Grant and Kate Snow.
  • MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) … Ruth Marcus … Michael Osterholm … Minnesota A.G. Keith Ellison … Gloria Avent-Kindred … Mitch Landrieu … Laurie Garrett.
  • CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Nancy Cook, Melanie Zanona, Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Jeremy Diamond, Joan Biskupic and Oren Liebermann.

How has your Fourth of July weekend been? Tell us in the comments!

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team