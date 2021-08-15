Tucker Carlson Uses Census As Excuse To Stoke Racial Tensions

Fox "news" host Tucker McNear Swanson Carlson is apparently very upset with comments made by various individuals about the US census data, which showed that the white population declined for the first time, and that US metro areas were responsible for almost all of the country’s population growth.

Tucker is also obviously still very upset about people calling him a white supremacist, and rightfully so. Just because he's made "white replacement" theory a staple on his right-wing propaganda network? I can't imagine why anyone would call Carlson a racist after stunts like he pulled in Hungary this week, where he called immigrants "filth."

Here's Carlson with a big heaping helping of projection this Friday, denying he's a racist, playing the victim card, and pretending that anyone out there is rooting for anyone else's "extinction," via Media Matters:

TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): It seems like just the other day that America's self-described moral leaders were denouncing us for pointing out the obvious. Democrats are intentionally accelerating demographic change in this country for political advantage, so rather than convince people to vote for them, that's called democracy, they're counting on brand-new voters. That's what we said on the show. Immediately after we said that, they became completely hysterical. They tried to pull us off the air. They said we were espousing something called "The Great Replacement" theory, a well-known racist fantasy. Right. In other words, shut up. And then this week, the new census numbers came out and here's what those show. The number, not the proportion, but the absolute number of Americans who describe themselves as white has dropped for the first time in our history since the census began back in 1890. The total decline is around 5 million people. That is huge. ... As leading Democrats put it again and again, who cares? Fewer white people in America is a great thing and we should celebrate. ... Did you hear that? "Her name is Susan Rice, she's one of us," meaning she's a Democrat? No, it means she's not white -- us, as the non-white people, cheering the extinction of white people. That was on television. Think about that for a minute. It's hard to think about it, actually, because it's that evil. And if you wanted to encourage permanent racial division, maybe even violence in America, that is exactly how you would talk on television. These people are completely out of control, they are dangerous and it's not just CNN analysts who are talking this way. By the way, there is no more divisive thing you could say on television. There is no way you could more quickly and more permanently wreck the country than to encourage people to gloat over the decline of a race. Seriously? Imagine any other race -- people talking like that, it's nuts.

What's "nuts" is Carlson pretending he's got an ounce of moral high ground to stand on when it comes to the issue of race. His show is non-stop race-baiting and keeping white people worked into a frenzy, and hating on people of color. This is why we've nicknamed it Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour.

I'll tell you what, Tucker, why don't you call us with your complaints when you're done sucking up to fascists?