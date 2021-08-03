Newshounds: Fox News hypes Wuhan report which provides irrefutable evidence of…rumors and speculation.

Pharyngula: Danger, Will Robinson! Outer space has suddenly gone gay!

Hackwhackers: The day in tweets.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals blows snot on opponents of Indiana University vaccine mandates while COVID fabulist Alex Berenson tries to make an Auschwitz comparison.

Speaking of which, your quotes of the day:

"What if - hear me out here - not every policy with which you disagree is morally equivalent to the policies of the worst mass murderers in history?” (Ben Shapiro, June 20, 2018)

"Mike Huckabee’s Holocaust analogy hits the mark.” (Ben Shapiro, July 27, 2015)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.