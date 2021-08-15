Data for Progress has the numbers on voter support for President Biden's Afghan Withdrawal.
The Beachwood Reporter tackles the question, "What do the Iranian government, a fugitive international jeweler, and a disgraced Harvard University fencing coach have in common?" The answer will surprise you!
Flux's Matthew Sheffield discusses the damage Both Sides journalism has done with Eric Boehlert (podcast and transcript)
Attention space nerds! NASA Seeks University Students’ Big Ideas for Exploring Robots.
Round Up by Driftglass.
Send tips to MBRU (at) CrooksandLiars (dot) com.