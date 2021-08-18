Same stuff, over & over & over & ...
Buttermilk Sky cuts through all the crap for us. (Monday's item is good too.)
Voting By Mail is vital to defeating voter suppression. Works fine on the West Coast. Hackwhackers w/ the details.
eVille Times has a common-sense Tweet from a Tenn. schoolboard meeting.
Dogs of War still want treats, from The Carpentariat.
Bonus item: Another web-logger moves to substack, & advises we stop coddling the death-worshippers.
Curated by M. Bouffant, who really lets it fly at Web Of Evil (& Ennui). If you have created or spotted something swell, let us know: mbru@croksandliars.