Claytoonz: Trump’s “shadow cabinet” is a Rorschach Test for the media.

Mahablog: Meet Chris Cillizza, conventional wisdom regurgitator.

Just Above Sunset: The history of Tucker Carlson’s conversion on the road to Budapest.

EPI Blog: The U.S. economy is recovering five times faster than it did after the Great Recession.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"The current recovery is the only one that has seen public-sector losses over its first 31 months." (Josh Bivens, Economics Policy Institute, April 5, 2012)

