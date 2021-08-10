Mike The Mad Biologist would like people to stop pining for the good old days of national unity that never were and start using whatever means are at hand to pressure COVIDIOTS to get the damn shot.

Tengrain can neither confirm nor deny that his pal is a demon or that he consorts with the Lizard People:

Attention space nerds! NASA is offering four lucky applicants the chance to get away from the daily barrage of COVID vaccine and mask mandate news by [checks notes] spending a year in lockdown. Wait, that can't be right, can it?

3 Quarks Daily Goes There with "Porn Stars In Paradise (A David Brooks Parody)".

Round up by Driftglass. Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.