Tucker Carlson Launches Disgusting Tirade Against Afghan Refugees

Tucker Carlson seems to have forgotten who is responsible for the Afghanistan war. Worse yet, he is selling his White Power hour viewers a whole slab of hate toward Afghan refugees, most of whom actually helped our troops stay alive while they were over there fighting for a cause the Afghan army wasn't willing to continue.

During his White Power Hour, he ranted against Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney and Bill Kristol, but never mentioned George W. Bush or Dick Cheney, who actually decided it was better to throw American lives at Al Qaeda, instead of using diplomacy and perhaps a few well-placed air strikes instead.

"There's lots of time to spare as Americans die of fentanyl OD's and millions of foreign nationals whose identities we can't confirm moved here, but when it comes to bringing Afghans to our country, there's no time to spare," Carlson snarled. "And Liz Cheney firmly agrees with that. So does her friend Bill Kristol, and Nancy Pelosi, and Victoria Nuland at the State Department, and so many more, so many more just like them."

He continued, "These are the architects of the disaster we are watching unfold on television. They should be groveling for our forgiveness, but they're not. Why? Because contrition requires decency. There's no chance."

Hey, wait a minute. The "architects of the disaster" are Bush and Cheney. The rest of them were just cheerleaders. Why no mention of Bush? Well, maybe because of this:

Politico Playbook: “SPOTTED: GEORGE W. BUSH and TUCKER CARLSON having dinner at the private home of a neighbor on the exclusive Gasparilla Island, Fla., where they both have homes...” https://t.co/5xpCcrsYyg — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 19, 2021

THEY'RE LUNCH BUDDIES, y'all! All that populist bullshit about elites and that is just that. Tucker elides right past the real idiots when it comes to Afghanistan because at least one of them is his buddy.

Lest you think Tucker would have an ounce of compassion for people displaced who actually helped our troops and served their country as well as ours, think again.

Here's his parting shot: "So, we're getting it and if history is any guide -- and it's always a guide -- we will see many refugees from Afghanistan resettle in our country in coming months, probably in your neighborhood. And over the next decade, that number may swell to the millions. So, first we invade, and then we're invaded. It is always the same."

I really, really hope I see Afghan refugees in my neighborhood. Afghans are wonderfully hospitable people. They're a joy to know and have as neighbors, unlike Tucker Carlson.