Fox News Makes Up CDC Quotes To Bash Biden

During the second segment on Fox News' Outnumbered, host Emily Compagno purposefully misquoted CDC Dir. Rochelle Walensky to make a Nazi reference where none had existed.

In support of NYPD and city workers who refuse to be vaccinated, Compagno played a video of Rochelle Walensky on Fox News Sunday, completely distorting its content.

"And now the CDC is planning to quote educate those who are hesitant to get the shot," said Compagno. "Here is CDC Director Rochelle Walensky."

Roll video:

"We believe it is very important to get these people vaccinated. There is a plan, should these people not want to be vaccinated, towards education and counseling to get people the information they need so they feel comfortable in getting vaccinated."

A very smart and compassionate plan, but Fox News' Compagno decided to embellish and create her own transcript of what Walensky said on Fox News Sunday.

"There's something about the phrase 'reeducation' and 'get these people on board' seems pretty strikingly similar to a really tragic chapter in our globe's history," said Compagno after the clip ended.

Lis Power caught this: "The Walensky clip doesn't say either of those things!"

Absolutely, Director Walensky never uttered those words.

This was a calculated effort to further anger anti-vaxxers and pretend there is a government conspiracy to round up all those refusing to get vaccines to send them to re-education camps of some kind.

The Fox News host is comparing a murderous Nazi program to the CDC's goal to get as many people vaccinated as possible in order to end the pandemic. It's nothing more than another chapter in their cynical quest to hang the pandemic on Biden for political gain.

The rest of the Fox News panel took it in stride as usual, instead blaming the Biden administration for people refusing to get vaccinated.

The only people acting like the Nazis are members of the MAGA cult, Emily.

Have you joined too?