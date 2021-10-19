On this day in 1946, Keith Reid of Procol Harum, was born -- Above, Procol Harum: "Conquistador."

The Field Negro points out how "accountability" magically becomes "cancel culture run amok" when it happens to wealthy white bigots.

Zandar Versus The Stupid announces "Last Call For The GOP's Race To The Bottom."

Pharyngula wonders, how many Fundamentalists it takes to screw up a pandemic?

Attention space nerds! You're probably wondering how one ships the World’s Largest Space Telescope 5,800 miles across the ocean. Short answer: Carefully. Longer answer: Click here.

