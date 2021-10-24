Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Weasel Roy Blunt Licks Trump's Boots By Supporting His Election Lies

Even though he's not running for reelection, spineless Missouri GOP Sen. Roy Blunt still refused to acknowledge that the election wasn't stolen from Trump, or to cross him on his lie that the "real insurrection" was on election day.
By Heather
2 hours ago by Heather
Views:

Even though he's not running for reelection, spineless Missouri GOP Sen. Roy Blunt still refused to acknowledge that the election wasn't stolen from Trump, or to cross him on his lie that the "real insurrection" was on election day.

Here's Blunt on this Sunday's Meet the Press being asked by guest host Andrea Mitchell about Trump continuing to push the Big Lie this week.

MITCHELL: I want to ask you about some statements that the former president, Donald Trump, made just this week. On Thursday he said, “The insurrection took place on November 3rd, election day. January 6th was the protest.” Was election day an insurrection?

BLUNT: You know, I think the election was what it was. There’s a process you go through that determines whether or not the early reports were the right reports, and we went through that process.

And I'm of the view that the best thing that the president Trump could do to help us win the majorities in 2022 is talk about the future, and he can be an important part of that 2022 effort.

But I think better off to talk about the future than to focus on the past in every election.

Every election should be about the future, and I think that's what this next one's going to be about.

Jason Easley discussed why this sort of behavior from Blunt and other Republicans is so dangerous:

Roy Blunt had a choice. He could have said that the election was legitimate and the 1/6 attack was an insurrection. Instead of telling the truth, he decided to say that the election was what it was, not mention 1/6 at all, and suggest that Trump stop talking about the past.

It was a slimy dodge that reveals how scared Republicans are to cross the Big Lie.

Until the Republican Party gains the courage to kick Trump to the curb, they will remain a threat to democracy. Even the Republicans who don’t fully embrace the Big Lie are participating in the attack on democracy.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team