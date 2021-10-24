Weasel Roy Blunt Licks Trump's Boots By Supporting His Election Lies

Even though he's not running for reelection, spineless Missouri GOP Sen. Roy Blunt still refused to acknowledge that the election wasn't stolen from Trump, or to cross him on his lie that the "real insurrection" was on election day.

Here's Blunt on this Sunday's Meet the Press being asked by guest host Andrea Mitchell about Trump continuing to push the Big Lie this week.

MITCHELL: I want to ask you about some statements that the former president, Donald Trump, made just this week. On Thursday he said, “The insurrection took place on November 3rd, election day. January 6th was the protest.” Was election day an insurrection? BLUNT: You know, I think the election was what it was. There’s a process you go through that determines whether or not the early reports were the right reports, and we went through that process. And I'm of the view that the best thing that the president Trump could do to help us win the majorities in 2022 is talk about the future, and he can be an important part of that 2022 effort. But I think better off to talk about the future than to focus on the past in every election. Every election should be about the future, and I think that's what this next one's going to be about.

Jason Easley discussed why this sort of behavior from Blunt and other Republicans is so dangerous: