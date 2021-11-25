Mike's Blog Round Up

Yes, even on Thanksgiving weekend, we're here to serve you fresh links to great liberal blogs.
By driftglassNovember 25, 2021

On this day in 1966, the Jimi Hendrix Experience made their UK live debut at the Bag O'Nails Club, London. Above: The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Voodoo Child

Seeing The Forest asks Democrats to please sell the soup.

The Roosevelt Institute on How Conservatives Use “Colorblind” Ideology to Obstruct Racial Justice.

Strangely Blogged on the RNC Banana Stand in which there is *always* money to fund the worst stuff.

Attention space nerds! Asteroid Dimorphos, we're coming for you!

Round Up by Driftglass, also of The Professional Left Podcast, new episode already dropped this week! Send tips to MBRU (at) CrooksandLiars (dot) com.

