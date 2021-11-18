VP Harris Swats Down 2024 Re-Election Talk

Vice President Kamala Harris gave a thoughtful and concise interview with George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America" early today that covered a range of issues: some good, and others ridiculous.

Harris discussed inflation fears and supply shortages caused by the pandemic worldwide, also, the administration's efforts to fix the broken immigration policies that Trump left in his wake.

George asked about Sen. Manchin's reluctance to pass the Build Back Better Plan over inflation worries, but she responded that economists already have shot down those unfounded fears.

"So, here's the thing, talk to seventeen Nobel laureates who are economists, who actually have studied the issue and have indicated that we're not looking at a contribution to inflation, but actually we're going to bring prices down," said Harris.

Clapping back at George's complaints, VP Harris told him it was a "good week" for America because the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed.

At the tail end of the interview, Stephanopoulos went for pettiness instead of substance.

"So, you don't feel misused or underused?" Stephanopoulos followed up. "No," Harris said. "I don’t. I'm very, very excited about the work that we have accomplished. But I am also absolutely, absolutely clear-eyed that there is a lot more to do, and we're gonna get it done."

"Has President Biden told you if he's going to seek re-election in 2024?"

Harris looked at George incredulously and went into details about the work she and Biden are doing every day. There was a nice subtle swat at the former guy, as Harris pointed out that she and Biden review the national security briefing every day. You may recall that Mango Mussolini couldn't be bothered, and that security staff worked to dumb down the briefings for his limited attention span.

But Stephanopoulos continued with the horse race questioning.

"So, you're not discussing 2024 yet?" Stephanopoulos asked. "Absolutely not," Harris insisted.

It's not even a year into the Biden administration, yet asking the VP about 2024 has become a priority in the MSM.

Horse race politics rules the beltway.

Duncan reminds us after a good jobs report:

It's maddening that everyone is shrieking about inflation, because people are goldfish and forget just how horrible the Great Recession was and a bit of temporary inflation is a small price to pay for the fact that recovering from Covid has been, due to a much better policy response, much better. And short term price level bumps aren't "inflation," really, as inflation is a sustained increase in the price level, not some bumps over a period of months.