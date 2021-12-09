Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones perform Someday, I Suppose, and I suppose someday Our Failed Political Press ™ will not fail us, but that’s NOT today. Luckily our bloggers are on it!

Press Run finds something praiseworthy in the WaPo! It's a Zappadan Miracle!

Hackwhackers presents, 'Cover Boy: Newsmax and Putin' - it is not a joke.

Strangely Blogged notes Tucker is another of Putin 's apparatchik.

Driftglass returns to face his nemesis: David Eff'ing Brooks!

Bonus Track: Space Nerds Alert! CNET gives us a peak at the earth from the new International Space Station!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).