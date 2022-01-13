Glenn Beck Has Covid Again, So Buy His Book!

Glenn Beck says he has Covid. Again. How's that natural immunity working out for ya?

Glenn Beck Edition:



How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/lgCjrfqShE — connectpoliticditto. (@cpoliticditto) January 13, 2022

And they let him on Fox News (this once?) to promote a "book" he "wrote" about the coming economic world collapse oh my god it's the apocalypse buy gold.

GLENN BECK: This is not an American problem. This is the entire West going away by 2030. And I think - you know the World Economic Forum just war gamed the next economic collapse. I think that's coming in the next couple of years. I could be wrong. I usually am on timing. But when that happens, it is lights out. It is over. They will control your food, your water, your work, your education, your banking, your money, gasoline. [...] They are going to bankrupt the entire West. And only the elites are going to be able to have money, the food they want, the jobs they want, etc., etc. We will be left in the dust. We must educate ourselves right now.

Oh my GOD it sounds like I'd better build a bunker, I mean, BUY GLENN BECK'S BOOK!

Why is George Soro's face on the book cover? Does Soros get a cut? No, but Glenn sure does.

Please take note: Glenn Beck has been pushing this "we are in the end times" nonsense for over 25 years.

The latest iteration of his apocalyptic "vision," this book called "The Great Reset," was "co-written" by a guy from the Heartland Institute. They are a "conservative think tank" who used to pretend smoking doesn't cause cancer.

Beck got a little mixed up on Tucker Wednesday night, noting that the "book" was the most important he had read, I mean, written.

And Glenn seems to be pulling a Joe Rogan with this second bout of Covid, taking ivermectin AND monoclonal antibodies and pretending it's a miracle he's cured (by the monoclonal antibodies, unless it's omicron, which doesn't respond as well to the monoclonal, Glenn).

Glenn is, according to him, still unvaxxed.

Glenn is as big a phony as his love goddess Sarah Palin. Use keywords like "Covid" and "George Soros" to get attention for money, the end.