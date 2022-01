Bark Bark Woof Woof: Reality TV.

Balkinization: Yes, Virginia, it was an insurrection.

J.P. McJefferson: The big unconstitutional lie.

Dispatches from a Collapsing State: Where we have been and where we are going.

The Conversation: How democracy gets eroded.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.