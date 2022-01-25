Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon PerrJanuary 25, 2022

Pharyngula: Elon Musk had to recall almost 500,000 Teslas. Now imagine him having to take back half a million buggy brain implants.

ACA Signups: During COVID’s Delta wave, death rates were dramatically higher in counties where Donald Trump polled best. Now five weeks into the Omicron variant, the red county body count is returning to form.

No More Mister Nice Blog: Justice Clarence Thomas must be investigated, but not impeached, for his glaring ethical violations.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: Speaking of bad faith at the Supreme Court, Chief Justice John Roberts and his right-wing allies are weaponizing the willful misreading of unambiguous statutory text.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"Judges are like umpires. Umpires don't make the rules; they apply them…I will remember that it's my job to call balls and strikes and not to pitch or bat." (John Roberts, during his confirmation hearings, September 12, 2005)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

