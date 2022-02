On this day, Pink Floyd turned pro by signing a deal with EMI Records. Above; Pink Floyd, Wish You Were Here.



Zandar Versus The Stupid and The Last Call For The Rent Is Too Damn High.

Big Bad Bald Bastard notices that the MAGA scam just keeps getting scammier.

Mahablog points out that Trump is now just publicly confessing to stuff.

Attention space nerds! NASA gets pumped up for launch!

Blog Round Up by Driftglass of The Professional Left Podcast. Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.