Fox News Claims Palin Won A Moral Victory After Defamation Suit Tossed

As soon as the news broke that the judge dismissed Sarah Palin's lawsuit, Fox News' Martha MacCallum and Howie Kurtz decided Palin didn't actually lose after all.

"The judge has thrown out Sarah Palin's defamation case against the NY Times," MacCallum said.

Kurtz replied, "First of all, I think Sarah Palin won this case in the court of public opinion in that a lot of damaging material to the New York Times came out about this editorial..."

"It has always been the case that it's very difficult for the former governor to win this case because she's a public figure and there's a Supreme Court standard," Kurtz said.

MacCallum replied: "And she got some of the folks to admit that they made mistakes to make apologize."

Sarah Palin was never going to win this case. Period.

It was another wingnut plan to try and silence any criticism against Republicans. Trump got the ball rolling in 2016, when he claimed he would undo First amendment protections for our free press and change the libel laws.

Devin Nunes continued the ball rolling and so forth.

The New York Times apologized soon after the op-ed came out and it was an opinion piece to boot, not a news report.

The idea that Sarah Palin won a moral victory is ridiculous, Howie.

But piggybacking on the lie that Trump never really lost the 2020 election, the same goes for Sarah Palin.

Don't get me started about morals and Republicans.