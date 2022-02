Strangely Blogged: The four flusher president.

The Mahablog: Rand Paul wants trucks to "clog things up."

Slacktivist: Jesus and Jack Burton (from Big Trouble in Little China).

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities: After eight years, it's past time to close the Medicaid coverage gap.

Finally, John Williams turned 90 last week. Enjoy some of his best themes.

This installment by Batocchio.