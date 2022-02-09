Mike's Blog Round-Up

The Disappointed Edition

How can we miss the Doughy Pantload if he won't go away? Edroso on the continuing upward failure of Jonah Goldberg.

A response to David Brooks:



Evangelicalism didn't "go political" with Trumpism. It’s always been this way.

from The Post-Evangelical Post.

How many divisions does the Supreme Court have? Not enough to scare Ten Bears.

Republicans & their party are horrible; when will Americans wise up to this simple fact? You may have heard that before, & you'll probably hear it again. This time it's from Thom Hartmann.

An M. Bouffant variant. Submit stuff to mbru@crooksandliars.com.