SGOTUS Emhoff Rushed Away From School Bomb Threat

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s visit to a Washington, D.C. school was abruptly ended by a bomb threat.

Emhoff’s appearance at Dunbar High School for an event related to Black History Month had barely begun when a bomb threat caused him to be taken out of the room by security. As CNN noted, Emhoff arrived at Dunbarton at 2:13 and was escorted out at 2:18. For some reason, the school was not evacuated until 16 minutes later.

It’s not clear if a real bomb was planted. But thank goodness, everyone appears to be safe.

UPDATE: