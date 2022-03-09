Bill Barr Admits Trump Extorted Ukraine

Unwittingly or purposefully, Barr acknowledged what the world knows.
By John AmatoMarch 9, 2022

In Bill Barr's new book “One Damn Thing After Another,” the former Trump Attorney general writes that after hearing about Lt. Col. Vindman's whistleblower report on Ukraine he became "infuriated."

"Having just broken free of Russiagate, the administration was about to get mired in another mess—this one self-inflicted and the result of abject stupidity," Barr wrote.

It was stupid, but it was also criminal and immoral.

Trump knew what he was doing when he refused to send aid to Ukraine unless they helped him whether truthful or not, to find dirt on candidate Joe Biden.

Sarah Burris writes "For several pages In his book, Barr recalls "stewing" about it when Trump called him to rant about former FBI Director James Comey and the communications with the president he revealed after leaving the administration."

As usual even though Barr thought parts of Trump's call were unseemly and injudicious, he did nothing about it. And even though he admits Trump would destroy democracy and the republic if he were re-elected, Barr will still vote for Trump. His book deserves to be a huge flop.

