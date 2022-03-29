Mike’s Blog Round-Up

By Tengrain

Above, Erasure performs Drama! You know who is really happy about The Oscars slapping brouhaha? Clarence and Ginni Thomas, that's who! Thanks a lot, MSM!

Wall Street on Parade follows the money to Ginni Thomas from Charles Koch.

First Draft offers advice to Justice Thomas: Recusal or Resign.

Press Run notices that our Failed Political Press ™ has already buried the Ginni-Clarence Thomas story. Thanks a lot, Upchuck Todd.

His Vorpal Sword notices that the gaffe is filling the media's time, too.

Bonus Track: OK, let's get into a real fight - The Ringer ranks all of Batman's villains.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

