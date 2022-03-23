Hackwhackers: “Racist fckwads say what?”

XPostFactoid: Obamacare marketplace enrollment jumped by 21% due to bigger subsidies and better web search results.

The Rectification of Names: Vladmir Putin is no leftist; think of him as Mussolini with borscht and Stoly.

Balloon Juice: Outside of DC, the MAGA movement’s Moot Point Commandos continue to drive in circles over nonexistent COVID mandates.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Of people who support the grassroots, ‘Tea Party’ movement, only 2 percent think taxes have been decreased, 46 percent say taxes are the same, and a whopping 44 percent say they believe taxes have gone up." (CBS News poll, less than 18 months after President Obama signed the largest two-year tax cut in American history, September 2010)

