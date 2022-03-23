Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
Mike's Blog Round Up
By Jon PerrMarch 23, 2022

Hackwhackers: “Racist fckwads say what?”

XPostFactoid: Obamacare marketplace enrollment jumped by 21% due to bigger subsidies and better web search results.

The Rectification of Names: Vladmir Putin is no leftist; think of him as Mussolini with borscht and Stoly.

Balloon Juice: Outside of DC, the MAGA movement’s Moot Point Commandos continue to drive in circles over nonexistent COVID mandates.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"Of people who support the grassroots, ‘Tea Party’ movement, only 2 percent think taxes have been decreased, 46 percent say taxes are the same, and a whopping 44 percent say they believe taxes have gone up." (CBS News poll, less than 18 months after President Obama signed the largest two-year tax cut in American history, September 2010)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue