When You've Lost Fox Business...

Stuart Varney seemed very frustrated by Trump's inability to articulate how he would help Ukraine.
By John AmatoMarch 21, 2022

Fox Business host Stuart Varney became very frustrated over Trump's inability to say what more he would do to help Ukraine fight off Russia's brutal invasion.

Varney said, “You said you’d maybe do more than just send in the MiG jets. Alright. What more?”

Trump wouldn't give a competent answer to this very basic question because he has no clue. Instead, and as usual, Trump just bragged about how much he gave Ukraine. Trump, however, didn't mention that he was forced to give that $400 million in aid to Ukraine — which he was withholding via extortion — because it had already been approved by Congress. Trump had been demanding dirt on his political opponent's son as the price for his releasing the badly needed military aid to Ukraine. He didn't mention that stunt got him impeached.

Trump said, "Well what I would do, is I would, we would, we have tremendous military capability and what we can do without planes, to be honest with you, without 44-year-old jets, what we can do is enormous, and we should be doing it."

Huh?

"And we should be helping them to survive, and they’re doing an amazing job, but I was the one who sent in the javelins..." Trump spit out.

Javelins, javelins javelins. That's all he spewed out of his pie-hole like the vacant tree stump he is.

Trump then claimed "oil" was the solution to the war, actually bragging that when he was president, gas was under $2.00 per gallon. I kid you not.

Of course, again, he didn't mention that that was when the world was shut down during his incompetent handling of COVID, and nobody was driving.

After more of Trump's incoherent babbling, Varney said, "Well let me press you again on what extra military help you would give to the Ukrainians.You say you want to do more than just the MiG jets or the Javelins. What more?”

Trump's answer was "Drones!

For God's sake.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue