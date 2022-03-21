When You've Lost Fox Business...

Fox Business host Stuart Varney became very frustrated over Trump's inability to say what more he would do to help Ukraine fight off Russia's brutal invasion.

Varney said, “You said you’d maybe do more than just send in the MiG jets. Alright. What more?”

Trump wouldn't give a competent answer to this very basic question because he has no clue. Instead, and as usual, Trump just bragged about how much he gave Ukraine. Trump, however, didn't mention that he was forced to give that $400 million in aid to Ukraine — which he was withholding via extortion — because it had already been approved by Congress. Trump had been demanding dirt on his political opponent's son as the price for his releasing the badly needed military aid to Ukraine. He didn't mention that stunt got him impeached.

Trump said, "Well what I would do, is I would, we would, we have tremendous military capability and what we can do without planes, to be honest with you, without 44-year-old jets, what we can do is enormous, and we should be doing it."

Huh?

"And we should be helping them to survive, and they’re doing an amazing job, but I was the one who sent in the javelins..." Trump spit out.

Javelins, javelins javelins. That's all he spewed out of his pie-hole like the vacant tree stump he is.

Trump then claimed "oil" was the solution to the war, actually bragging that when he was president, gas was under $2.00 per gallon. I kid you not.

Of course, again, he didn't mention that that was when the world was shut down during his incompetent handling of COVID, and nobody was driving.

After more of Trump's incoherent babbling, Varney said, "Well let me press you again on what extra military help you would give to the Ukrainians.You say you want to do more than just the MiG jets or the Javelins. What more?”

Trump's answer was "Drones!

For God's sake.