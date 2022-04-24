Klan Mom Has Remarkable Recovery From Amnesia

It's been repeatedly reported that Marge Greene supposedly had a lot of memory issues during her court hearing on Friday. Fortunately for her, she was able to have some recall after she received video prompting. It was very fortunate for her, otherwise people might accurately deduce that she was just lying while under oath.

However, she did not seem to recover from all of her memory loss. She kept insisting that she couldn't remember what the alt right definition of 1776 was or how it was related to the January 6 riot:

In a Georgia courtroom on Friday, Greene had been shown a video of an interview she gave to Newsmax the day before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Greene said she did not remember speaking to the outlet, a tactic she used many times when confronted on the stand with records of her past statements.

Then a miracle happened! Saturday morning, less that 24 hours after the hearing, she regained her memory! She went on the bird app and tweeted this:

Today and everyday is 1776.



Never give up our freedoms.



Never let the left steal them away.



Be a watchman on the wall and stay on guard every single second of every single day because the left will stop at nothing until they destroy our faith, our families, and our freedoms. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 23, 2022

It would be nice if the Court took notice in this sudden miracle recovery, but don't hold your breath for that too happen. I'm sure the court will have some mercy for poor Perjury Taylor Greene after her traumatic experiences.