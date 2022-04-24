Klan Mom Has Remarkable Recovery From Amnesia

Marjorie Taylor Greene is suddenly remembering things she couldn't remember on Friday.
Klan Mom Has Remarkable Recovery From Amnesia
Credit: donkeyhotey.com
By Chris capper LiebenthalApril 24, 2022

It's been repeatedly reported that Marge Greene supposedly had a lot of memory issues during her court hearing on Friday. Fortunately for her, she was able to have some recall after she received video prompting. It was very fortunate for her, otherwise people might accurately deduce that she was just lying while under oath.

However, she did not seem to recover from all of her memory loss. She kept insisting that she couldn't remember what the alt right definition of 1776 was or how it was related to the January 6 riot:

In a Georgia courtroom on Friday, Greene had been shown a video of an interview she gave to Newsmax the day before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Greene said she did not remember speaking to the outlet, a tactic she used many times when confronted on the stand with records of her past statements.

Then a miracle happened! Saturday morning, less that 24 hours after the hearing, she regained her memory! She went on the bird app and tweeted this:

It would be nice if the Court took notice in this sudden miracle recovery, but don't hold your breath for that too happen. I'm sure the court will have some mercy for poor Perjury Taylor Greene after her traumatic experiences.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue