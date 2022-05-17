Fox News Turns To Wall Street Journal To Cover Up White Supremacy

During Harris Faulkner's Fox News program Monday, she and Will Cain discussed a very short Wall Street Journal op-ed that attacks the left, blaming mental illness to excuse the rabid white supremacy permeating Fox News' airwaves.

After doing a segment on the Buffalo massacre, Faulkner brought on Fox and Friends weekend host Will Cain to wash Fox News' hands of any criticism they receive.

Faulkner introduced the segment by saying the left was "jumping on the shooting to push a certain narrative, the WSJ says it's simply, is not that simple."

Faulkner read off this portion of the op-ed:



"Partisans are already using the massacre to leap to broader political conclusions, as they always do. There’s no doubt that a racist subculture exists in America and is spread on social media. Politicians and media figures have an obligation to condemn it and such conspiratorial notions as “white replacement theory.” But mass shooters have had many motivations in recent years, and mental illness seems to be the most significant common denominator, to the extent there is one."

Is the WSJ calling all of Fox News a racist subculture? Fox News is more than a subculture, it's the biggest cable news network that's mainlining hate, racism and anti-Semitic views into the heart of conservatives. Since Trump this vengeful hate has skyrocketed through his MAGA cult.

After Murdoch's WSJ shifted the blame away from his many news operations, Faulkner then switched to a Washington Post op-ed that blamed terrible childhoods and life circumstances for most shooters to go on rampages. They failed to mention that this shooter had parents who were very involved in his life and an apparently idyllic childhood.

Faulkner and Cain didn't read the section that says, "holding media and social media companies accountable for hateful rhetoric on their platforms, and limiting access to firearms for high-risk individuals."

Fox News is wallowing in victimhood as usual instead of stopping their White Supremacy-promoting top rated hosts to attack immigration policies.